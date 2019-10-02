Online Originals: Halloween is becoming an expensive holiday for millennials

Halloween is a time where people, young and old, indulge in candy, costumes, and parties. However, a recent study found that millennials and Gen Z age groups take the holiday very seriously, especially when it comes to social media.

In the study, 48% of millennials admitted they purchase Halloween related items only for social media. This was compared to 37% of Gen Z, 30% Gen X, and a meek 5% of baby boomers.

Although the biggest expense for the October holiday is candy, the study found that men feel more pressure to buy Halloween items specifically for social media than women. 52% of parents also said they’ve felt pressured into purchasing Halloween items for their children.

It’s not just the parents who are spending money on Halloween for their children, as 1 in 3 millennials say Halloween is their most expensive holiday, surrounding pressures to have either the best costume or most likes on social media platforms like Instagram.

However, there are cheaper options for Halloween enthusiasts. The site that conducted the research suggested that if people are wanting to indulge in the spooky holiday but don’t have enough money, there are options. Re-wearing costumes from the year before, making your own costume, staying in and watching scary movies, and throwing a bring your own food and beverage party are ideas to help cut the cash in half.