Online Originals: Health Around the Holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The holidays can be a major struggle for those who are trying to lose weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle. However, there are ways you can enjoy yourself without falling off track.

What you put into your body is important, but how much is even more vital.

Ways to maintain your health this season include portion control, staying on your regular eating and exercise routine, and taking the time to enjoy yourself.

What I remind people is really not going into the holidays with a diet mindset, because what we want to do is focus on maintaining weight rather than trying to lose it. said Kathleen Asciano, Registered Dietitian.

