Online Originals: Hops Pearce, Harlem Globetrotters coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Shooting hoops may seem like a no-brainer. For Maxwell “Hops” Pearce and the Harlem Globetrotters, they reach beyond expectations and take their game to the next level.

Nearly a century has passed filled with history and chart-topping talent for the Harlem Globetrotters.

“You know, the Globetrotters, we have 94 years of history. We are responsible for breaking the color barrier and the gender barrier within the sports culture,” said Hops Pearce, Harlem Globetrotter. “And we really pride ourselves on that.”

23-year-old Hops Pearce is one of the athletes who have gotten the opportunity to put on a Globetrotters jersey. He is one of 39 stars on this year’s roster, adding to the great, rich tradition.

That tradition means going beyond the game.

“That means so much more than anything I could do on the court,” said Pearce. “Just the ability to travel around the world and be universally received, no matter whether we speak the same language as the audience or not. That is one thing that never changes, it’s the smiles that we bring.”

Pearce is traveling around the world, making stops before the team comes to town. He is announcing new, exciting things that the Globetrotters are bringing to the court this year.

“Even if people have seen us play, whether it was last year or forty years ago, the magic circle is the one thing that hasn’t changed. But, this year we are adding a glow-in-the-dark setting,” said Pearce.

The players continue to push their limits with every performance this year and are ready to light up people’s faces, proving that anything is possible!

Hops and the Harlem Globetrotters will be back in Minges Coliseum to perform on March 26 at 7:00 p.m.