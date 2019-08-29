Online Originals: How much homework is too much?

“So my son probably spends about 30 minutes on his homework per night, my daughter on the other hand is a different story,” said Diane Taylor, a Pitt county mother of two.

It’s the first week of school and Taylor’s sixth grade daughter is already feeling the effects of too much homework.

“So this year as a middle school student…third day in…she literally was up until 10 o’ clock last night doing homework,” said Taylor. “That was just one class and she has four classes and so I can’t imagine a day that she has homework for all four classes.”

The National Education Association recommends the ten-minute rule. Ten minutes of homework for first grade, twenty for second, and so on.

But in some cases, the assignments are already piling up, concerning parents.

“I think the negatives are less time with your family, less time for extra curriculars, and less time to sleep,” said Taylor.

School’s not only thing on a kids schedule and educators do their best to keep that in mind.

“I think the amount of homework is important, which can be a con,” said Rhonda Greene, principal of Contentnea Savannah K-8 School in Lenoir county.

“We don’t think they need to be spending hours at home, especially our young kids cause they need time to be outside, they need time to play, they need time to spend with family,” said Greene.

School is becoming more of a full time job for kids. With homework factored in, it can turn into a 12 hour work day.

This is something educators say they have to be more aware of while still promoting continued learning.

“As educators, we do need to be really cautious about the amount that we do give,” said Greene. “But I do think its important that they do have these reinforcing skills at home.”

“Do I think that we should have homework? Absolutely,” said Taylor. “I think it builds character. There’s lots of positives to it. I’m not anti homework, I just think the system needs to change.”