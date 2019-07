On Friday, June 28, the Inner Banks STEM Center wrapped up their second week of their Aviation Program by sending the kids up in the sky to pilot airplanes.

Along with learning the inner and outer workings of the planes, the students also learned how to fly them by using computer flight simulators prior to their official take-off.

For more on the story, click the video above.

Also, take a look at this extra broadcast piece on the STEM camp and the impact it had on the students.