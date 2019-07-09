Online Originals: Lego Robotics Camp in Greenville

Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean that kids should stop learning. At A Time for Science in Greenville, students are incorporating fun and robots.

With a combination of designing, problem solving, and Legos, the young scientists at the Lego Robotics Camp end goal is to create working robots. With three camps at the Greenville location, ages for each camp vary, while the Lego Robotics Camp is for rising 5th through 8th graders.

This year’s camps have seen a spike in female participation, after partnering with social media movement First Like a Girl. The goal is to increase female interest in (STEM) science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Lead mentor for the Pitt Pirate Robotics Ann McClung is thrilled to see young women taking charge in this field.

“We really are pushing to have females come out and say, THEY CAN DO IT!” Ann McClung – Lead Pitt Pirate Robotics Mentor

