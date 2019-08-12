Online Originals: Lenoir County Welcome Back School Staff

More than 1,100 teachers, administrators, and staff gathered together to celebrate those who work in education to ring in the 2019-2020 school year for Lenoir County Schools.

Held at Grainger’s Stadium, educators will attend four days of presentations and workshops. The first day featured a performance of the National Anthem, a group prayer, lunch, and multiple keynote speakers.

Northwest Eagles Elementary staff share their school spirit.

One speaker was North Carolina Teacher of the Year Freebird McKinney. McKinney has been a social studies teacher in Burlington, North Carolina for 15 years, and preached that he believes in every student that comes through his classroom doors.

Also celebrated was the educational milestones made by Lenoir County Public Schools. The county is one of the top two districts in the south east for digital learning. They’re also number one in coding, which has earned the county two state grants.

Down East Wood Ducks tickets for teachers.

At the end of the first day, Grainger Stadium provided each educator with two free tickets to a Down East Wood Ducks baseball game through the month of August.