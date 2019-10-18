Online Originals: Lifting for Life’s Annual Silent Auction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- In Greenville, residents came together to help raise awareness of the impact of cancer.

The Hyster-Yale’s Relay for Life Team, “Lifting for Life”, held a cancer-awareness event at Tie-Breakers Sports Bar and Grill.

A silent auction was held for the first half of the night, followed by a live auction, music, and a guest speaker.

It takes one person to be close to get diagnosed to this, to realize how important of an impact this disease has on every since person. Until someone gets diagnosed that is close with you, it’s like you hear about it but you don’t think it’ll happen to you. said Megan Hurdle, Lifting for Life’s Relay Team Captain.

Although the theme of the night was breast-cancer, all proceeds raised during the event will go directly to the American Cancer Society in support of research.

