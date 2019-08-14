Online Originals: Local tennis star “Queen Bea”

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — One of Tarboro’s very own, Ms. Bea Burnette, has made quite the name for herself.

At 83-years-old, “Queen Bea” has accumulated multiple pages of national and world-wide tennis titles.

Since the age of 17, she has had quite the life of traveling, adventures, and occupations. Some of her favorites– staring in over 50 television commercials and 6 soap operas.

The sport of tennis quickly became Bea’s passion, and it helped that she was pretty good at it too!

She always managed to make tennis a large part of her life no matter where she was, whether that be teaching lessons or playing professionally.

“She was probably one of the best players I had run into in quite a while, and certainly one of the most unique individuals I have ever met,” said Michael O’Brein, training partner. “I admire greatly what she can do at her age and strive to follow in her footsteps.”

Bea plans to continue her tennis career with no stoppage or retirement in sight.

As you will see in the full story above, this woman was nothing short of a glamorous, joyful, athletic human being. She continues to bring joy to the lives of everyone she comes across.

“If you can’t beat ’em, out live ’em! said Bea Burnette.

Congratulations, Bea, on an amazing tennis career! We wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.