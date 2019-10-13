Online Originals: National Chess Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Pitt County residents took part in celebrating National Chess Day through an afternoon filled with open play!

Officially, October 9th was deemed as ‘National Chess Day’ back in 1976 under President Gerald Ford. Through the years, it has been celebrated every second Saturday in October.

Chess enthusiasts have been working together to grow the game. Local, Jerry Skinner, volunteers his time to teach others how to play.

It [chess] is a very sociable game. It only takes two people to play! said Jerry Skinner, chess enthusiast.

There are no age limitations when it comes to playing. The game can be enjoyed by anyone that is willing to learn.

The game of chess is made up of two “teams”. Each player has 16 pieces, including the most valuable piece: the king.

In order to win a game, you must successfully “trap” the opposing player’s king.

A king that is trapped is considered “checkmated.” When that piece cannot successfully make another move towards a safer location, the game is considered ‘won’ by the opposing player.













Check out the fun Pitt County residents had to celebrate the game in the Online Original video clip above!

To learn more about the details of the game, click here.