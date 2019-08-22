Online Originals: National Tooth Fairy Day

Today is National Tooth Fairy Day!

This day has been celebrated since the early 1900’s, making it much younger than other childhood figures like Santa Claus who can be dated back all the way to 280 CE. The Easter Bunny also started hopping around the 1700’s.

In 1908, The Chicago Daily Tribune released a “Household Hints” column, which talked about how it’s easier to pull a child’s tooth if they know the tooth fairy is coming to take the tooth from under their pillow. It also said that when the child wakes up, having a small gift is important too. A play was then created by Esther Watkins Arnold’s in 1927 called The Tooth Fairy.

As it stands, a human tooth is currently worth around four dollars, and before the Tooth Fairy was created, losing ones teeth was always a universally recognized event. Its thought that even the Vikings would recognize the loss of a child’s teeth, and would reward them in some small way. In France and Belgium, children don’t think of the tooth fairy when they loose a tooth. They put lost teeth under a pillow for a small mouse, and some even leave cheese.

Dentists often use the Tooth Fairy to promote healthy dental hygiene in children. Although the Tooth Fairy often appears as a female with wings, it’s not fully known if the Fairy in question is male or female…no one really knows what the figure should look like!