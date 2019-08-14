Online Originals: NC4ME Hosts Veterans Hiring Event

The North Carolina for Military Employment, or NC4ME, has been hosting hiring events all over North Carolina since 2015. The organizations goal is helping find jobs for veterans, transitioning service members, guards and reserve, and even spouses.

It’s latest stop was at The Havelock Tourists and Events Center in Craven County, and the event consisted of over 30 employers with multiple job openings. During all of these events, walk ins are welcomed as well.

“For me I just walked in. I saw this on a website, my higher ups kinda told me about it so I just walked in.” – Matthew Reu, Active Duty at Cherry Point

NC4ME was started by the governors office, and is supported by The Military Veterans Affairs and The Department of Commerce. Their main focus is the employers and preparing them to bring in service members.

