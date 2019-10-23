Online Originals: New Headache clinic available in Greenville

A Headache Freedom Center has recently expanded into Eastern North Carolina. Originating in Pennsylvania, their clinics are also in Texas, Ohio, Maine, and Florida.

The clinics use non-pharmaceutical approaches to help headache sufferers. In some cases blood work is taken, to further investigate the problem.

If the labs show signs of a specific issue, then the clinic targets said issue with lifestyle, supplements, and nutrition changes.

Treatment focuses on people with headaches and migraines, however it also works with people suffering from depression, PMS and PMDD, IBD, and more.

It’s been proven that 36 million people struggle with migraines in The United States. The Headache Center’s website explains that every persons pain is different, so the treatments won’t all be the same.

The Center’s goal is to have some form of relief between four and five weeks of treatment, and dramatic pain relief by 10 weeks.