Online Originals: Old Beaufort County bridge to be demolished, rebuilt

The demolition to one of Beaufort County’s oldest bridges has begun. However, will the time it takes to create a new bridge harm local businesses?

Located on Market Street Extension and about a quarter-mile from Highway 171, the bridge is the sixth oldest in the Northern Beaufort County area.

Because of its age, safety has become the main concern.

The concern prompted the demolition and reconstruction of a sturdier and safer bridge.





(Above the bridge is circled in two versions of a Northern Beaufort County Distance Hatches & Bridges maps).

According to the Beaufort County City Manager, the project is expected to be done in one hundred and fifty days.

Although it may take a while to complete, local business owners don’t seem to be concerned about the impact on their income.

“To me I look at it as an improvement to the community, that’s what I look at it as.” – Jesse Earl Thompson, Thompson Stop N Go Owner

The detour route is only two and a half miles long, which shouldn’t negatively impact traffic.