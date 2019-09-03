Online Originals: Onslow County prepares for Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County is preparing for Dorian.

Tuesday, Onslow County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency. Soon after, Mayor Sammy Phillips did the same for Jacksonville.

“Even if the storm passes just a few miles from Jacksonville or even a few hundred miles. Were still going to feel some effects from the storm as it goes by. Everyone should take precautions now and I mean now if you live in a low lying area or if your home is subject to flooding or if you feel unsafe I urge you to take action now.” Mayor Sammy Phillips of Jacksonville

Shelters will open Thursday morning at 7 AM. They are located at the Jacksonville Commons and Dixon middle schools as well as Swansboro and Richlands high schools.

The citizens phone bank will also open Thursday morning for any questions and concerns regarding Dorian.

Mayor Phillips also urges residents to sign up for Jacksonville Connect at Jacksonvillenc.gov/connect