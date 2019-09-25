Online Originals: Pitt Co. hosts overnight stop on NC Mountains to Coast Bike Ride

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)– September 28th kicks off the annual state-wide “Mountains to Coast” bike ride put on by North Carolina’s Amateur Sports and Department of Transportation.

During the ride, participants will pedal from the mountains of western Carolina to the coast on the east.

En route, riders will make stops along the way at towns and businesses as part of their tourist commute.

Riders will make their way into Pitt County between 11:30 – 4:30 p.m. on October 3rd.

No roads will be closed. Bicyclists will be using the roads as motor vehicles, they will be obeying the rules of the road… So, use a little extra caution. Paul Sheehan, Assistant Director of Sports Development.

New this year, Greenville will host an overnight camp spot for the riders to rest.

Pitt County is expecting nearly 1,500 cyclists and additional people to accompany those riders.