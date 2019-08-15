Online Originals: Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking Hosts Work Place Resilience Meeting

Right now North Carolina is one of the top ten states in the nation for human trafficking. The Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking (PCCAHT) holds monthly meetings to discuss and fight against trafficking locally and globally. Their most recent topic of discussion focused on the prevention organizations themselves, and the topic of work place resilience.

Those who work to fight against human trafficking often work with heavy topics. There is a form of secondary trauma they face as well because what they’re exposed to is serious.

“So we need an avenue and a way to decompress and figure out how to bounce back from those professional traumas that we often experience. “ – Melinda Sampson, Community Outreach Coordinator for NC Stop Human Trafficking

Bonnie Jean Kuras describing the Window of Tolerance.

Speaker Bonnie Jean Kuras, a Tedi Bear Advocacy Center Community Educator, talked with members about suffering from work place fatigue and burn out. Her speech gave strategies on being more resilient, especially when faced with a work situation that causes personal stress and anxieties.

“Always, always, always look for the helpers, because the helpers ARE there.” – Bonnie Jean Kuras, Tedi Bear Children’s Advocacy Center Community Educator

Kuras talked about positive, tolerable, and negative stresses, and how the brain handles those feelings. She also presented an activity when she called “upping the ante”.

Each person was given two playing cards with one side blank. Each blank side was then to be filled out with positive techniques and tricks that would rewire a negative thinking mind. The goal is whenever a person is feeling down, they can reach down into a pocket or purse, pull out the cards, and practice those techniques.

