Pitt County’s Office Building needs updates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Pitt County’s Office Building was build in the late 1950’s.

The front entrance of Pitt County’s Office Building

Formerly known as the Pitt County Memorial Hospital, it was renovated and turned into today’s County Office Building in the 1980’s.

It hasn’t been updated since, and it’s a problem.

“The building has issues,” says Pitt County’s Manager Scott Elliott.

“We’ve tried to keep up with preventative maintenance with HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning), roofs, and so forth. Just the functionality of the building is one of the things we’re concerned with.”



Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott pointing to bricks caving in on the building’s exterior (left). The line from bricks caving in can be seen clearer on the photo to the right.

The buildings interior and exterior problems vary.

Outside, brick facing is beginning to cave in. Windows need replaced as well, which Elliott says could cost millions.

“Right now, it looks kind of antiquated from the outside.” – Scott Elliott, Pitt County Manager

A look at the dated windows from inside the building. Elliott expects complete window replacement to cost around half to one million dollars.

The inside also has issues.

Elliott says they’ve had consultants come in to identify asbestos, which has been removed. Water leaks from the roof and inside the walls has become an issue too.

Since the building used to be a hospital, small offices exist where hospital rooms were.

Some of the offices have two to three desk areas. Some also have small sinks and/or bathrooms, from previous hospital rooms.

One of the small office spaces, formerly used as hospital patient rooms. Many of the offices are cramped, with two to three desks inside.

Not all rooms have bathrooms, as many were capped off and dry walled over. Elliott says on occasion the caps will burst, causing water leaks that can lead all the way down into the basement.

Jan Elliott is the Director of Social Services for Pitt County.

She says because of the small offices and lack of storage, it makes it hard for them to do their jobs properly.

” We’re having to store a lot of our records off site. Where we do store records, there’s sometimes water damage and things,” says Jan.



OTHER PROBLEMS: One of many dehumidifiers placed in the hallway of the fourth floor, to help combat the moldy smell (left). Rust also covers many ceiling air vents in the offices (right).

“So, I mean it’s complicated. In addition, with all of the folks that we see we need to maintain confidentiality, and when you have to go search for an office that’s private so you can have a conversation, it’s difficult. When you’re trying to meet with families, we do family visits here in this building, and we have very limited space that’s child friendly for child visitation.”

The question remains, where can they get funding?

It’s been estimated that a total cost of renovation would be between $35 to $45 million dollars.

That’s money the county doesn’t have readily available.

Scott Elliott says it appears they only have two options at the moment, but they’re not promising.

“One is to remain in the building and figure out how we can make it more conducive, even though it’s not really the best in terms of functionality. That’s one option. The other option would be to build another building. That’s really not an option either, so we’re really back to option one.”