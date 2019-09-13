Online Originals: Ridgewood Elementary Introduces “Housing System” to Students

Ridgewood Elementary, a National School of Character in Winterville, has begun a House System that is supposed to help educate students about character.

This system involves four houses, Altruismo (House of Givers), Amistad (House of Friendship), Isibindi (House of Courage), and Reveur (House of Dreamers). The students watched an assembly, where each of the four houses showcased why students should join their system.

Teachers and staff a part of The Reveur, House of Dreamers, in a circle before they head to the stage and talk about their House.

“Every staff member, our hard working ladies in the cafeteria, they’re in a house. Our amazing custodial team they’re all in a house. Our office staff, our teachers, everyone’s in a house. And what that brings to us is just a sense of unity, so we’re excited about that.” – Leslie Hayes, Ridgewood Elementary School Principal

Ridgewood Elementary students and staff dancing at the House System assembly.

The idea was inspired to Ridgewood staff by The Ron Clark Academy, which is located in Southeast Atlanta, Georgia. While the initiative was started in 2018 to make the system a reality, teachers and staff joined with the PTA to raise funds to send 18 Ridgewood educators to the Academy. Principal Hayes said that while they knew they couldn’t bring The Ron Clark Academy back with them, they were able to incorporate some of their ideas with Ridgewood’s.

“Each of the houses highlights different character traits, but we want the kids to see that they have all of that within them.” – Brittany Laube, 1st Grade Care Reading teacher

Members of Isibindi, The House of Courage, interact with students as they tell them about their House.

September 13th, all of Ridgewood Elementary join in the House Selection assemblies. There will be a red carpet, and each student gets a black balloon to pop. Inside each balloon is confetti that represents the color of the house that has chosen said student. Although it is the elementary schools first year with the House System, they plan to continue it in the years to come.