Online Originals: Seasonal Affective Disorder in Summer

10 million is the number of Americans who are affected by Seasonal Effective Disorder annually. Often nicknamed by its initials, SAD is often associated with the winter blues, but doesn’t discriminate temperature changes.

When it comes to summer, people expect their depression to disappear, but often that isn’t the case. Louise Hudak, a psychotherapist and licensed clinical social worker at Care Net Counseling says that depressions during warmer months can be associated with putting too much on one’s plate.

“I think with summertime, people think of this as a time to travel, and to be with friends and family. That can be positive for some, but very negative …and trying for others.” – Louise Hudak, Care Net Psychotherapist

Too much of anything can always be an issue, and when people are struggling with disorders like social anxiety and depression, putting them in positions of over stimulation is difficult to cope with. In contrast, there are others who feel alone during the summer months, as the immense heat can cause people to stay inside and not interact with the outside world.

Although anyone can develop summer depression, women are four times more likely to develop the disorder than men. Around 10 to 20% of the US is still undiagnosed with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

If you or someone you know is affected by Seasonal Depression, communication is an important tool. Counseling and making your feelings heard is one of the best ways you can start your steps to recovery.

click here for an anxiety and depression help hotline.