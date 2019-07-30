Online Originals: Sitting too Long Poses Health Risks

During the work day a lot of us sit for extended periods of time, but what does that do to our bodies in the long run?

Today it’s been estimated that people are seated for an average of 6.4 hours a day, which has increased from 5.7 hours in previous years. There are many reasons that people are sitting longer.

Technology has increased, and things like laptops and desktop computers often require some form of sitting. While many jobs aren’t physically stimulating, they can be mentally exhausting. When people come home from work exhausted, they often don’t want to exercise.

“They say sitting is the new smoking.” – Dr. Shondell Jones, Kinetic Physical Therapist / Co-Owner

Physical activity guidelines suggest 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobics a week, or 75 of vigorous activity. While 65% of people are getting that amount, 35% aren’t. Sitting for too long has been linked to health issues like heart disease, slow metabolism, mental health issues, diabetes, and certain cancers.

If you are someone who has a job that requires sitting, there are steps that you can take to work movement into your day. Dr. Shondell Jones, physical therapist and co-owner of Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness in Greenville, says that even setting your alarm to go off every half hour to an hour will remind you to take a quick walk around the office for at least five minutes.