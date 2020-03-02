Online Originals: South Central Wrestler Claims State Title, Makes History

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Winning a state title, no matter what the sport, is a focal point of a high school athlete’s career. For one South Central wrestler, he is not only a North Carolina state champion, but the first-ever wrestling state finalist in Falcon history.

On February 22, George Ayino claimed the heavyweight wrestling NCHSAA 4A Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

“The whole season that was my goal to be a state champion,” said Ayino.

During his entire season, the senior’s eyes were locked in on the top of the podium. Ayino (57-5) achieved that goal 01:46 into the first period when he recorded a fall against Northwest Guilford’s Marcus Hamarain (51-10).

“He put South Central on the map for the school. For him putting the school on the map for wrestling was big,” said teammate Shamar Cogdell.

Ayino’s road to finals was not easy. Yet, he remained persistent on the path towards his dream.

“I started seeing it coming last year when he went all the way to states and didn’t even have a shot. All he did was the typical heavyweight move,” said Trey Harrell, Head Coach. “I told him that at the end of states if he developed a shot he would become a state champ.”

Midway through Ayino’s senior campaign, something changed. He broke out into the athlete his coaches always believed was inside of him. It came during his 100th career win.

From that match on George was on fire. His mental game proved to be top notch!

“He told me he was going to win a state title,” said Harrell. “He knew he was going to be a state champ.”

Saturday, February 22, 2020 he locked in his title.

“It was really a rush of excitement. It was just hard to believe at the moment,” said Ayino. “All of the hard work that I had put in during the season and in practice, it really mean a lot for it to pay off.”

Despite the individual effort, he credits much of his success to his coaches.

“They have really helped me. They push me. They motivate me. And they really just care about me a lot. I never really had coaches like this before that really wanted the best for me.”

As for the future of the wrestling program, South Central is just getting started!