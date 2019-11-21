Online Originals: TDF Playoff Preview

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Join us for this week’s Touchdown Friday playoff preview. It’s week 2 of post-season play and we are set to feature 26 teams from around Eastern North Carolina.

13 games, 26 teams with seasons on the line. Friday night we will find out which of those teams will advance to week three of post-season play.

This week we are featuring the following teams:

1A East Bracket

#1 Rosewood (10-1) vs. #8 South Creek (6-6)

#3 Pamlico County (6-5) vs. #6 Gates County (8-4)

#2 North Edgecombe (8-3) vs. #7 Washington County (7-5)

1AA East Bracket

#1 Tarboro (11-0) vs. #9 Hobbton (8-4)

#2 John A. Holmes (10-0) vs. #7 North Stanly (7-5)

2A East Bracket

#4 West Craven (9-3) vs. #5 Red Springs (9-2)

#2 SouthWest Edgecombe (11-1) vs. #7 Whiteville (9-2)

2AA East Bracket

#1 Randleman (11-0) vs. #9 East Duplin (7-5)

#2 Washington (9-3) vs. #7 Salisbury (10-2)

3A East Bracket

#3 Eastern Alamance (12-0) vs. #6 Northside-Jacksonville (7-5)

#2 Havelock (10-1) vs. #10 Western Alamance (9-3)

3AA East Bracket

#4 D.H. Conley (9-3) vs. #5 Cleveland (11-1)

4A East Bracket

#1 New Bern (9-2) vs. #8 Seventy-First (7-5)

Check out the breakdown in our Touchdown Friday Playoff Preview above with Sports Reporter Kelci O’Donnell and Sports Director Brian Bailey.