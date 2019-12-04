Online Originals: TDF Playoff Preview, Regional Finals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Join 9OYS’s Kelci O’Donnell and Brian Bailey as we host another week of our Touchdown Friday Playoff Preview.

The end of the season is in sight as we enter this week’s round of play. We are featuring the following Eastern North Carolina teams playing in their division Regional Finals. The winners of each will advance to the State Championship game to be played on Saturday, December 14.

1A East

#2 North Edgecombe (10-3) vs. #4 Northhampton County (10-3)

1AA East

#1 Tarboro (13-0) vs. #2 John A. Holmes (12-0)

2A East

#1 Clinton (12-1) vs. #3 Northeastern (11-3)

3A East

#1 Southern Nash (14-0) vs. #3 Eastern Alamance (14-0)

We will not have our regularly scheduled Touchdown Friday show this week, however, full highlights from the games will be shown during the sports segment of our 11 p.m. broadcast on Friday. Stay tuned!