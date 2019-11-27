Online Originals: TDF Playoff Preview, Round Three
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Join us for our third round of North Carolina’s State High School Football Playoff Preview.
9 On Your Side’s Kelci O’Donnell and Nolan Knight prepare for the matchups and break down all of the upcoming Friday night action.
This week’s Touchdown Friday will feature:
1A East
- #2 North Edgecombe (9-3) vs. #6 Gates County (9-4)
1AA East
- #1 Tarboro (12-0) vs. #4 North Rowan (9-3)
- #2 John A. Holmes (11-0) vs. #6 Manteo (11-2)
2A East
- #1 Clinton (11-1) vs. #4 West Craven (10-3)
- #2 SouthWest Edgecombe (12-1) vs. #3 Northeastern (10-3)
2AA East
- #6 Hertford County (11-2) vs. #7 Salisbury (11-2)
3A East
- #2 Havelock (11-1) vs. #3 Eastern Alamance (13-0)
4A East
- #1 New Bern (10-2) vs. #4 Cardinal Gibbons (10-2)
Be sure to tune in Friday night to Touchdown Friday on WNCT for the full game details and highlights.