Online Originals: Vidant donates $50,000 to local youth

The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain received a generous $50,000 donation from Vidant Medical Center last week.

The donation will help fund the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s Triple Play Program. The program teaches kids to be healthy focusing on three different aspects.

Physical exercise, nutrition and healthy relationships make up the program.

Every day, the kids of the club spend 60 minutes doing different physical activities.

“Yoga, basketball, dodge ball, learning to jump rope…all of those types of things,” said Kimberly Boyd, President/CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain. “Every day we are changing it up and staying very very active. So, it supports the equipment for that, the training for that, the opportunity to embed that within our programs.”

The lessons in the relationship aspect of the program are age-oriented. When the kids are young, they learn about being a good friend and understanding bullying. When they’re older, they learn about healthy dating and what a healthy relationship looks like.

Nutrition wise, the money will go towards cooking demonstrations, community gardens and more.

The money also goes towards training staff members and exercise equipment, among other things.

The club relies on donations to keep their programs running smoothly.

“A lot of boys and girls clubs reside in metro locations with a lot of corporate support,” said Boyd. “This is not an area with a lot of corporations. So, more than half of the money that we raise every year comes from individuals and small businesses.”

The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain are proud of their partnership with Vidant Medical Center.

“It’s just a great partnership,” said Boyd. “We even take our kids to Vidant to learn about potential careers. So, we really just appreciate them investing in the health and well being of not only our kids but our communities future.”