Online Originals: Vidant prepares for Hurricane Dorian

Vidant Medical Center in Greenville held a press conference this morning on preparations for Hurricane Dorian.

Chief Operating Officer and President of Vidant Health, Brian Ford, announced all Vidant hospitals and facilities will remain open throughout the storm.

All appointments will continue as scheduled.

“Communication is critical during these times so we would encourage you to begin that process by going to VidantHealth.com and you can see alerts regarding the storm and the Vidant Health Operations on our website,” said Ford.

If there are any changes to appointments, Vidant will notify patients by phone.

If anyone has questions regarding appointments or medications, contact Vidant at 1-855-MYVIDANT or 1-855-698-4326.

Vidant Health also has a virtual health care app called VidantNow. It’s a way to see a licensed physician anywhere at any time for non-emergency issues.

“We will be providing a one-time visit for anyone in emergent need for a primary care physician or to speak to one of our providers through that app as the storm progresses,” said Ford.

The one time free visit is available via VidantNow through Sunday September 8th at 11:59 p.m.

VidantNow was offered during Hurricane Florence.

“[We] found it to be a very useful tool to help people who need to see a physician who couldn’t get away from their home,” said Ford.

“Your health is important. It’s why were here. It’s our mission,” said Ford. “We always thrive in times like this. So, it will be our honor and privilege to serve eastern North Carolina’s needs.”

Vidant has locations in the Outer Banks and other coastal areas.