Online Originals: Volunteers needed to help clean up Ocracoke Island

In a post on Carteret County Emergency Services Facebook page, volunteers are needed on Ocracoke Island.

A lot of storm damage needs to be cleaned up before reparations can begin.

According to the post, volunteer work “would include assisting the residence with home demolitions before mold and mildew take over.”

It says the next few days are critical and they need help.

Volunteers that can commit to one or two days of work can send an email to Kristinc@oneharborchurch.com. The post says she will email back with all important information.

They are taking volunteers today through September 14th.