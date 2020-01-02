Online Originals: What you should know before starting your healthy new year’s resolutions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- It’s day two of the new year and for many people, their healthy new year’s resolutions are now in effect. Before you jump into things, here’s what you need to know about your health.

Walking through the front doors of gym often times can be the toughest challenge. However, with the new year, it is important to make that first step.

Before you take your first step on a treadmill or on the workout floor, think of who you are there for.

“Don’t do it for anyone else. If you are going to come in and do it [workout], do it for yourself,” said Meghan Everhart, Vidant Wellness Center Exercise Specialist.

Starting a new routine can be challenging at times, but it is important to stick to your own personal goals.

“Start light, don’t try to push yourself too heavy, and don’t judge yourself based off of what other people are doing,” said Everhart.

Remember to ask for help from a trained professional or doctor if you need it. You are not expected to know everything, nor be perfect on your first try!

