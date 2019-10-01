Online Originals: Women continue to outlive men

A recently updated Harvard Health article states that while men may believe they’re the stronger sex, women are still living longer.

The article continues with multiple facts backing up this theory. While both sexes are living longer, there is still evidence that women outrank men in longevity. As of 2017, the life expectancy age gap between the two sexes was five years.

Evidence also showed in the study that for every 100 American women, there are only 77 men over the age of 65. This isn’t just true for American’s. In every country that has access to health care and reliable statistics, it’s proving that women are outliving men.

Why is this? There are a few reasons. Biological , social, and behavioral factors all play a part in why women are living longer. A females genetic make up like metabolism, hormones, and reproductive abilities might have something to do with longevity.

Some men tend to abuse substances like alcohol and tobacco more than women. It’s also been proven that with age lack of exercise, different diets, and living life with more risk, aggression, or even violence may shorten a mans life expectancy compared to females.

The article suggests that if men want to live longer, avoiding bad foods, tobacco, stress, and risky behavior might help. Seeking joy in life and more exercise might aid to longevity in men as well.