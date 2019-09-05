Online vehicle registration services temporarily unavailable for maintenance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will suspend online vehicle registration services this weekend as part of routine scheduled maintenance by N.C. Department of Revenue.

During the maintenance period, scheduled from Friday at 7:30 p.m. until Sunday at 7:30 a.m., NCDMV online vehicle registration services will not be available.

Customers will be unable to conduct online vehicle registration transactions, including renewing vehicle registration, ordering a duplicate registration, changing an address, paying vehicle property taxes or accessing the property tax estimator tool.

Driver license services will not be affected by the maintenance period.

Notification to customers about the online suspension of services is available on the homepage of the NCDMV website.

Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online after 7:30 a.m. Sunday at www.MyNCDMV.gov.



