Online vehicle registration services unavailable for part of weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will suspend online vehicle registration services this weekend as part of scheduled routine maintenance by N.C. Department of Revenue.

During the maintenance period, scheduled from Friday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at noon, NCDMV online vehicle registration services will not be available.

That includes renewing vehicle registration, ordering a duplicate registration, changing an address, paying vehicle property taxes or accessing the property tax estimator tool.

Driver license services will not be affected by the maintenance period.

Notification to customers about the online suspension of services is available on the homepage of the NCDMV website.

Once the system is back up at noon Sunday, the online services will be available at www.MyNCDMV.gov