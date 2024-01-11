JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (January 11, 2023) — One Place is now providing mental health services
directly to victims of child abuse on-site at the Child Advocacy Center.
One Place provides early education programs that support children’s healthy development
during the first 2,000 days of life when critical brain development occurs – but that is not
always enough. Children hurt by abuse or through other adverse childhood experiences need
professional help to cope with their trauma, even when they have support from caring
parents and adults. Since opening in 2010, the One Place Child Advocacy Center (CAC) has
served more than 3,400 victims of child abuse, with few receiving essential mental health
care – and the need for CAC services continues to increase annually.
“We are ramping up services to prepare for our new space with our mental health team
serving children who have been identified through the CAC,” said Dawn Rochelle, chief
executive officer at One Place. “This monumental milestone is now possible because of our
donors, and investment from funders and partners. It has been a long time coming and we are
excited to expand the community’s capacity for mental health services to the children of
Onslow County who need it most.”
Previously, the CAC provided mental health support services through referrals to two
contracted providers. Now One Place employs two mental health practitioners on staff with
the ability to offer trauma-informed, evidence-based, wrap-around therapy services to
victims of child abuse and their families, including collaboration with victim advocates and
the victim’s health care provider to allow for a more holistic approach to healing.
“Having immediate access to mental health services allows a child’s healing journey to begin
promptly after disclosing a traumatic event,” said Christina Malu, mental health therapist at
the CAC. “I provide a safe place for children to overcome the impacts of their trauma by
utilizing an evidence-based therapeutic modality accompanied with a strong therapeutic
relationship. On-site mental health services are the final puzzle piece the coordinated,
collaborative response to child abuse in Onslow County.”
Previously, about five percent of child victims accessed mental health services as a result of
referrals through the CAC. The employment of mental health practitioners as part of the One
Place team provides the opportunity for all children seen in the CAC to receive mental health
services from qualified, trauma-informed professionals.
This is another step toward the organization’s vision to increase the community’s capacity for
mental health services for children. The expansion of One Place, through the organization’s
ongoing capital project, will increase the size of the CAC to provide dedicated space for
mental health treatment, provide additional medical exam rooms, and more forensic
interview space. One Place’s permanent, home, SECU Hope Center, is expected to open to the
public in spring of 2025.