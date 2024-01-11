JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (January 11, 2023) — One Place is now providing mental health services

directly to victims of child abuse on-site at the Child Advocacy Center.

One Place provides early education programs that support children’s healthy development

during the first 2,000 days of life when critical brain development occurs – but that is not

always enough. Children hurt by abuse or through other adverse childhood experiences need

professional help to cope with their trauma, even when they have support from caring

parents and adults. Since opening in 2010, the One Place Child Advocacy Center (CAC) has

served more than 3,400 victims of child abuse, with few receiving essential mental health

care – and the need for CAC services continues to increase annually.

“We are ramping up services to prepare for our new space with our mental health team

serving children who have been identified through the CAC,” said Dawn Rochelle, chief

executive officer at One Place. “This monumental milestone is now possible because of our

donors, and investment from funders and partners. It has been a long time coming and we are

excited to expand the community’s capacity for mental health services to the children of

Onslow County who need it most.”

Previously, the CAC provided mental health support services through referrals to two

contracted providers. Now One Place employs two mental health practitioners on staff with

the ability to offer trauma-informed, evidence-based, wrap-around therapy services to

victims of child abuse and their families, including collaboration with victim advocates and

the victim’s health care provider to allow for a more holistic approach to healing.

“Having immediate access to mental health services allows a child’s healing journey to begin

promptly after disclosing a traumatic event,” said Christina Malu, mental health therapist at

the CAC. “I provide a safe place for children to overcome the impacts of their trauma by

utilizing an evidence-based therapeutic modality accompanied with a strong therapeutic

relationship. On-site mental health services are the final puzzle piece the coordinated,

collaborative response to child abuse in Onslow County.”

Previously, about five percent of child victims accessed mental health services as a result of

referrals through the CAC. The employment of mental health practitioners as part of the One

Place team provides the opportunity for all children seen in the CAC to receive mental health

services from qualified, trauma-informed professionals.

This is another step toward the organization’s vision to increase the community’s capacity for

mental health services for children. The expansion of One Place, through the organization’s

ongoing capital project, will increase the size of the CAC to provide dedicated space for

mental health treatment, provide additional medical exam rooms, and more forensic

interview space. One Place’s permanent, home, SECU Hope Center, is expected to open to the

public in spring of 2025.