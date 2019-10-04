Onslow Co. deputies trying to ID vehicle break-ins suspects

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are trying to identify two male suspects involved in several vehicle break-ins in Sneads Ferry.

On Tuesday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in the area of North Shore Golf and Country Club in Sneads Ferry.

Home security footage captured two male suspects breaking into and attempting to break into several vehicles the same night in the same area.

Deputies said the first suspect is described as a white male with shaggy hair and a slender build wearing a t-shirt, pants, and sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a white male wearing a multi-colored sleeveless shirt, a baseball hat (backward), shorts and flip flops.

If you have any information contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3114.