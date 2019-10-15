Onslow Co. Emergency Services Dept. proposes to build new operations center

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Emergency Services Department in Onslow County is asking to expand and update their opeartions center.

During Onslow County Board of Commissioners’ Special Meeting Monday afternoon, Norman Bryson, Director of Emergency Services, voiced his concerns about the facility not being able to support daily and disaster operations.

“We’ve been looking at trying to expand and grow our emergency operations center for multiple years now,” said Bryson.

He told commissioners the current building located in the Jacksonville Commons area, is too small for the amount of people who work there, causing sanitation issues and a limited amount of storage space.

Other issues include the 911 tower being too close to the building and the structure not being stable enough to withstand powerful hurricanes.

Bryson proposed three sites to the Board of Commissioners to be considered the future emergency operations center.

The commissioners suggested a fourth location, the Shell Building –a vacant warehouse.

“This is another facility we will take a look at. There’s a possibility that we could take a look at that and maybe even that facility with a little bit of adjustment could move up to a category four wind strength level,” said Bryson.

All four are located at Burton Industrial Park, nearby the Onslow County Government Building.

David Cotton, Onslow County Manager, said $20 million from the county’s current debt capacity is designated to build the new operations center –meaning it would be funded without an increase in taxes.

Bryson said, “this is money that was built into our current debt capacity. This is money that we can borrow and be able to pay back, without any tax increase to the county.”

The next step is for Onslow County Emergency Services Department to speak with engineers and consider the best choice of location for the future emergency operations center in Onslow County.