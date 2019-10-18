Onslow Co. officials asking for public input for FEMA funds

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County officials are asking for your input to help receive funds from FEMA.

The county has applied for FEMA Public Assistance Grant to help repair the area after Hurricane Florence.

Onslow County Government asks public input for FEMA funds on their Facebook Page.

County officials are looking to repair 12 beach accesses, dune crossovers, and access buildings.

The county says tourism is the main source of revenue for Onslow County beach communities.

If nothing is done, visitors and residents will not be able to access the beaches. The funds would also help emergency officials.

Comments about the project are to emailed to FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov.

All comments are due within 30 days of the notice sent on October 18, 2019.