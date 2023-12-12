ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County is hosting a community meeting on Tuesday night to discuss their opioid settlement funds.

The county is receiving around $19 million over the course of 18 years and they would like input on where those funds would best be served.

“Onslow County has been greatly impacted by opioid use, this meeting will be a great opportunity to give the public a clearer understanding of what our county departments face on a day to day basis, concerning opioid use in the county.” said Veronica Ortiz, Behavioral Health Program Manager.

The meeting begins at 6pm and will be available to watch on youtube for those unable to attend.