Onslow County Animal Services extends adoption special

Onslow County Animal Services is giving future pet owners a second chance to adopt an animal at a discounted rate.

Until Saturday, July 6th animals at the shelter will be available to adopt at a reduced rate.

In June, the shelter had 140 adoptions.

According to their website, there are 19 dogs and 19 cats up for adoption.

Officials encourage people to adopt at a shelter instead of getting a free pet.

The fee includes vaccinations, micro-chip, de-wormer, and a 30-day flea prevention.

The shelter will be closed on July 4th.

You can visit their website for a list of adoptable animals.

