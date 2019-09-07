Onslow County closes Emergency Operations Center

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)— Onslow County Government closes the Emergency Operations Center Friday evening as county assessment teams continue evaluating Dorian’s impact.

Emergency Services Manager, Norman Bryson, and Onslow County Manager David Cotton say Onslow, “dodged a bullet,” compared to the anticipated effects of Dorian.

Roads throughout the county have been mostly cleared, but drivers are still advised to use caution.

Emergency shelters at Dixon Middle School, Swansboro High School, Richlands High School, and Jacksonville Commons Middle School closed at 2:00 PM Friday.

North Topsail Island and Surf City welcomed residents back on the island Friday afternoon.

Thousands of power outages were reported throughout the county Friday, issues that have been mostly resolved by the end of the day.

As of 7:00 PM, Duke Progress is reporting 1,105 Onslow customers without power.

JOEMC is reporting 2 outages.

Residents are encouraged to self-report any damage they have to their residence or business at www.onslowcountync.gov/cisr

A decision regarding debris pick-up will be made by Monday following a complete assessment of the county.

Library System, Museum, Parks & Recreation as well as Solid Waste locations will be open offering services to the community starting at normal business hours Saturday.

All other core services will return to normal business hours on Monday at 8:00 AM.

Onslow County Schools will resume class Monday as well.

Residents who need assistance can call the Citizens’ Phone Bank at (910) 989-5027 on Saturday from 7 AM to 7 PM.

For wellness checks or assistance outside those hours, call the dispatch non-emergency number at 910-455-9119.