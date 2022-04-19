SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Preparation is key, that’s one of the main points of the helicopter aquatic rescue training that Onslow County hosted on Tuesday.

Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said this is the first aquatic rescue exercise since Hurricane Florence, adding that this practice is crucial for future responses. During Hurricane Florence, Onslow County conducted over 750 aquatic rescues. With over 200 participants, Onslow County was able to practice that with eight different types of aircraft.

“Depending on the size of the aircraft is very dependent on the style of rescue that they may perform during this exercise,” said Bryson.

“For your larger aircraft, they have the ability to do electronic hoist with wires with their personnel, being able to drop them in on to the survivor and be able to lift them back up to the aircraft,” he added.

Bryson said that coordination with one another helps for effective rescues in the future.

“It’s not just about working with the aircraft out here,” said Bryson. “It is also testing our communications and working together.”

Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Newport, Eric Heden, added that these training days are needed to prepare for what’s to come.

“We’re getting toward hurricane season water is our biggest risks,” said Heden. “Not only is it around us, it’s the biggest killer during tropical systems.”