Onslow County debris plans after Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)— Onslow County Government has completed initial Hurricane Dorian damage assessment this week, and under FEMA guidelines, Onslow County does not have enough county-wide damage to provide debris hauling for the unincorporated parts of the county.

Residents may drop off any storm debris at the Onslow County Landfill located at 415 Meadowview Road in Jacksonville.

The hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 6:30 AM-5:00 PM.

Municipalities may be offering other options, and residents who are living within those limits should get in touch with their town or city to see what alternatives they have.

Volunteer groups and churches are offering free help through www.CrisisCleanUp.org.

This is a vetted home clean-up hotline for those impacted by Dorian from September 2 – September 20.

Requests for clean up help can be made by calling (844) 965-1386.

Volunteer clean-up agencies and churches can assist residents with fallen trees, removing drywall, insulation, flooring, furniture, appliances, tarp roofs, etc.

All services are free, but not guaranteed due to overwhelming demand.