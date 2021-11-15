Onslow County encourages people to recycle during the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Today is America Recycles Day, and as the holidays approach sanitation officials remind us there are some items that are great to recycle during the holiday season, but others should be avoided.

Onslow County’s holiday “recycling naughty list” includes wrapping paper, artificial trees, ribbon, and Christmas lights.

“Wrapping paper is not real paper. So that is not recyclable. So don’t put your utensil your wrapping paper, your receipts, all those things in there, if it seems thermal, or coded, it’s not gonna be recycling,” Michael Connors Superintendent, City of Jacksonville Sanitation Department.

The City of Jacksonville encourages people to continue to recycle whatever they can throughout the holidays saying cardboard is one of the best items you can put in that blue bin.

You can find a link to the full list of holiday recycling do’s and don’ts at WNCT.com.