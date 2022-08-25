JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A department in Eastern North Carolina is being recognized by the government finance officers association.

The Onslow County Finance Department received a certificate of Achievement for Excellence in “Financial Reporting.” They were awarded this because of their comprehensive annual financial report for the previous year.

“We are actually meeting higher standards to ensure that our readers of our reports have a concise, easy-to-read, easy-to-understand financial picture of our county,” said Lisa Marlin, Onslow County interim finance officer.

This marks the 30th time the department has received this award.