Onslow County gives holiday fire safety tips to homeowners

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The months of December, January, and February are peak fire months for house fires, and Onslow County Fire Marshall Brian Kelly says there are a few important ways to keep your home safe during the holidays.

Marshall says it’s important to make sure candles have a safe shroud around them, making sure that not too many things are plugged directly into an outlet, and taking care of grease build-up in and around the stove can all help.

“So if we can think of it, and it can happen, and we can probably think of a way to prevent it. So preventative maintenance around in and around our home is one of the greatest things. So number one is to have a working smoke alarm. We know some fires just aren’t preventable,” Onslow County Fire Marshall, Brian Kelly.

Kelly says for a full home safety checklist, visit nfpa.com. He adds that you can contact the American Redcross to come to your home to install smoke detectors free of charge.