Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Onslow County Health Dept. to host ‘Vaping Q&A’ Facebook Live event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Onslow Co., NC Health Dept.

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Onslow County Health Department will host a “Vaping Q&A” Facebook Live event on Thursday evening, to discuss the long-term health effects of vaping, and to answer questions from the public.

The “Vaping Q&A” will take place on Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., in a Facebook Live post on the Onslow Co. Health Dept. Facebook page.

You can learn more about this event on the “Vaping Q&A” event page on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV