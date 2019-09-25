JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Onslow County Health Department will host a “Vaping Q&A” Facebook Live event on Thursday evening, to discuss the long-term health effects of vaping, and to answer questions from the public.
The “Vaping Q&A” will take place on Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., in a Facebook Live post on the Onslow Co. Health Dept. Facebook page.
You can learn more about this event on the “Vaping Q&A” event page on Facebook.
Onslow County Health Dept. to host ‘Vaping Q&A’ Facebook Live event
