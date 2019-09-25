Onslow County Health Dept. to host ‘Vaping Q&A’ Facebook Live event

GASTONIA, NC (WNCT) - State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Wednesday called for the resignation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC CEO, Patrick Conway, after the insurance company tried to cover-up Conway’s arrest for drunk driving and child abuse charges in June.

On Wednesday at a press conference in Gastonia, Commissioner Causey said this decision follows his examination of the arrest police report and numerous news reports that showed Conway driving in an erratic way, putting his daughters’ and other drivers’ safety in jeopardy.

The Commissioner issued the following statement:

“When I put my hand on the Holy Bible and took an oath to serve as North Carolina’s Commissioner of Insurance — I promised myself, my staff and the citizens of this state, that honesty will be the top priority, that this office will be accountable to the people we serve, that we will root out corruption and malfeasance, and that leaders lead.