JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is always patrolling the roads for drunk drivers, but especially around the holidays.

On December 12th, the agency held a press conference for their Holiday Booze it and Lose it Campaign Kickoff.

The Onslow County BAT mobile, or breath alcohol test unit & other deputies will be on the roads this holiday season, making sure people don’t drink & drive.

The sheriff’s office announced a $25,000 grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety program, which will help them focus on enforcement of our roadways.

“They’ll be doing enforcement and statistically indicated high crash areas and high crash times to combat traffic offenses and most especially impaired driving,” said Sgt. Thomas Marshburn with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said this increase of patrol is needed to keep up with the high number of accidents.

“Up to November 30 of 2022, we’ve had 31 fatal crashes throughout Onslow County,” said Marshburn. “It’s the worst year in over a decade.”

They add December is their statistically worst month for crashes and impaired driving.

“We’ve had, in the last five years, 14 fatalities in December alone,” he said. “Last Holiday Booze it and Lose it campaign Onslow County Law Enforcement arrested 69 impaired drivers.”

Officials remind people to never get behind the wheel after drinking, and to keep that in mind during the holiday season.

“The reality is, we understand that there’s impaired driving and our goal is to reduce the incidences of impaired driving in Onslow County to zero,” added Marshburn.

Other law enforcement agencies also attended the press conference, as well as District Attorney Ernie Lee.

He stresses that these cases are prosecuted harshly, some even being charged with second degree murder if there is a fatality.

