MAYSVILLE – State highway crews closed a White Oak River Road bridge this afternoon near U.S. 17 and the Onslow-Jones county border.

Bridge maintenance workers will make repairs to the bridge’s concrete driving deck that include replacing some of the rebar and repouring concrete. The bridge is 56 years old.

Crews expect to complete the repairs and reopen the road by June 19, weather permitting.

Drivers should seek an alternate route and plan their trips accordingly.