Onslow County Salvation Army receives grant for disaster preparedness kits

The Salvation Army in Onslow County has been awarded $10,000 for disaster preparedness kits.

It’s part of the Disaster Preparedness Grant from Duke Energy Powerful Communities Foundation.

The kits will be available to people in Onslow and Jones Counties. The Salvation Army says they plan to reach at least 100 households with the grant.

Each kit will include items like food, water, flashlights, portable stove pots, and first aid kits.

“We know some families may not be able to have the resources to leave the area so we were thinking that​ the kits may help them to be more prepared when a storm is approaching,” said Laura Hagerman, director of social services for the Salvation Army in Onslow County .

The organization will receive the check mid-September. They plan to order kits by the end of the month and distribute them in October.