JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s currently Career and Technical Education Month and teachers are needed in Eastern North Carolina.

Onslow County Schools have a few vacancies within their teaching positions. School officials said it’s hard to train people in a classroom setting when they have been working in the field during their career. They added that it’s hard to find instructors who are interested in their starting pay, but they’re still hopeful in finding the best for their students.

“Being in a military community, sometimes we have folks that have had to leave mid-year because of a spouse getting orders,” said Will Laine, the executive director for Secondary Instruction of Onslow County Schools. “Unfortunately, we’ve had a few medical issues that have caused some vacancies for us this year.”

Some teachers are also looking at retirement in the next year or two. If interested in applying, go to their website.