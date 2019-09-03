Onslow County Schools to close for students from Wednesday – Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Based on the latest information from the county emergency operations center, Onslow County Schools announces the following schedule changes and closings in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

The Onslow County Schools will be closed for all students from Wednesday through Friday.

There will be no after school or evening activities during this same period.

OCS staff will have a Teacher Workday on Wednesday.

Unless otherwise notified by their supervisor, OCS staff will not work on Thursday.

On Friday OCS 10-month staff will not work.

Unless notified by their supervisor, OCS 12-month staff will report as conditions permit.

Concerns about student absences due to preparation for, or effects from, Hurricane Dorian should be addressed with their school principal.